Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BOTB stock opened at GBX 445 ($5.85) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 370.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 308.38. Best of the Best has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 408 ($5.37). The firm has a market cap of $41.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Best of the Best Company Profile

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

