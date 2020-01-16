bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 1.1%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €52.50 ($61.05) and last traded at €52.85 ($61.45), approximately 17,858 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.45 ($62.15).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.66. The firm has a market cap of $367.04 million and a P/E ratio of 15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53.

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company operates through Sports Betting and eGaming segments. It also provides casino, poker, and vegas games, as well as virtual sports. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

