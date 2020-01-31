BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HUV) Trading Down 0.4%

BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HUV)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.61, 167,343 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 316,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.62.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income