Better Capital PCC (LON:BCAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.00

Better Capital PCC Ltd (LON:BCAP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 3922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.52.

Better Capital PCC Company Profile (LON:BCAP)

Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments