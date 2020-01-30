Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 8,500,000 shares. Currently, 39.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.22. 3,258,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,802,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.29.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.02.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,340,893.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 580.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

