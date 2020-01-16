Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Lowered by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.77.

BYND stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.40. 15,012,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,278. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $5,596,500.00. Insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $27,090,653 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,864,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after buying an additional 143,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,102,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?