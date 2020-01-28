Beyond Meat to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BYND)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $124.75 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Beyond Meat by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,514,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,980,893 over the last quarter.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts