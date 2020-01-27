BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report $580,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full year sales of $2.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 million to $2.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.64 million, with estimates ranging from $3.78 million to $21.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BeyondAirInc ..

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 184,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

In other BeyondAirInc . news, CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $26,544.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,830.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,590.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

