BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 270,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

BGSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in BG Staffing in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BG Staffing in the third quarter worth $1,127,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BG Staffing by 19.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in BG Staffing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 32.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75. BG Staffing has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

