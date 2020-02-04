BGC Partners (BGCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

