BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 7,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BGC Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in BGC Partners by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?