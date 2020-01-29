BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

Shares of BHP traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,721 ($22.64). The company had a trading volume of 2,835,624 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,787.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,774.71. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

