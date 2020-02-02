BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Down to $44.93

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.05, but opened at $44.93. BHP Group shares last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 2,045,571 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 73,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $900,000. 4.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

