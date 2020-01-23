BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.00

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.00 and traded as high as $47.68. BHP Group shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 231,506 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 98.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is Green Investing?