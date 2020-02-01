BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BHP Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

BHP Group stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.43. 2,045,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,162. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

