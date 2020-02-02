BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,371. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $59.02.

In related news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.