Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

