Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCYC. Roth Capital began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

