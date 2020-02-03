BidaskClub Downgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Sell

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.30 million, a PE ratio of 594.30 and a beta of 1.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 483,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 117,917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

