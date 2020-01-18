BidaskClub Downgrades ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) to Buy

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARQL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ArQule in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

ArQule stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ArQule has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 53,511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

