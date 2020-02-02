BidaskClub Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.70.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 211,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,795. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.72. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 680,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $184,476,000. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

