BidaskClub Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Sell

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BANF. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,086. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,750. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at about $2,400,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

