BidaskClub Downgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of BCOR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.31. 746,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Blucora has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Blucora by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 12.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

