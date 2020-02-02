BidaskClub Downgrades Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCMP. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from an a rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $6.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.51. 214,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.84. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $95.15 and a 52-week high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $523,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

