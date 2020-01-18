BidaskClub Downgrades Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Hold

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $197,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,736 shares of company stock valued at $22,490,816 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,822,000 after acquiring an additional 642,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

