BidaskClub Downgrades Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,471,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,218,000 after buying an additional 49,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $13,345,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 78,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

