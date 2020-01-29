BidaskClub Downgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

CENX opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $535.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,937 shares of company stock worth $493,649. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?