BidaskClub Downgrades Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to Hold

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

NASDAQ:COHR traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.04. 274,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.82. Coherent has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Coherent by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,788 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Coherent by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Coherent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 183,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 130,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

