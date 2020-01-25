BidaskClub Downgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Strong Sell

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CSGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 119,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 50.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Featured Article: Roth IRA