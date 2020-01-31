BidaskClub Downgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Sell

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

Duluth stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Duluth has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 10,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,136,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,285,682.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 4,740 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $48,679.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares in the company, valued at $83,766,690.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

