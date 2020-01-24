BidaskClub Downgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.94.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,326. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,258.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 930,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Gentex by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 98,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

