BidaskClub Downgrades Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.71.

HAS traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $82.87 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives