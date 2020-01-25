BidaskClub Downgrades HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) to Strong Sell

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair lowered shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

HDS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.11. 880,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,736. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,369,000 after acquiring an additional 707,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in HD Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 152,696 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in HD Supply by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,925,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after purchasing an additional 87,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HD Supply by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,175,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

