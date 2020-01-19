BidaskClub Downgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,433. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $646,100.00. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $346,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,644.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,176,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

