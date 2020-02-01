BidaskClub Downgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.14.

MU traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,513,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,361,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?