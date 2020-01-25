BidaskClub Downgrades Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOBL. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

MOBL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 492,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 127.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 461,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 66,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 26,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

