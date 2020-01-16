BidaskClub Downgrades Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 65,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

