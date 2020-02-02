BidaskClub Downgrades Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NXGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 228,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,654. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nextgen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $5,652,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 176,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

