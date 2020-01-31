BidaskClub Downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NCLH. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.53.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,553. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

In other news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after buying an additional 327,792 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 923,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,785,000 after buying an additional 28,641 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,081,000 after acquiring an additional 151,151 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

