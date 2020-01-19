BidaskClub Downgrades PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PDCE. Cfra raised shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.44.

PDC Energy stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 111,462.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $434,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

