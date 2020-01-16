BidaskClub Downgrades Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Sell

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

POWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

POWL traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,241. The stock has a market cap of $549.48 million, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.91%. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Powell Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Powell Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

