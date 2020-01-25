BidaskClub Downgrades Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Buy

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of TSEM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 313,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,162. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,512,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 605,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

