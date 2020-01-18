BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Universal Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ULH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.27. 59,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $523.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $375.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

