BidaskClub Downgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Strong Sell

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSBF. Sandler O’Neill raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $497.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.09. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 16.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $303,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

