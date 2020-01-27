BidaskClub Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Strong Sell

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $64.09 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

