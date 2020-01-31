BidaskClub Lowers ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 1,149,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,070. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $242.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.31.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 299,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 410,962 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

