BidaskClub Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.93. 1,296,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,427. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 5,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 281,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

