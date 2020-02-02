BidaskClub Lowers Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of DOX traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 767,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $75.19.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

