BidaskClub Lowers Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Strong Sell

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLKB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,295. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $124,700.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $20,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,366,000 after acquiring an additional 95,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 56,049 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 39.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares during the period.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

