BidaskClub Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.77.

BPMC opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,243 shares of company stock worth $2,754,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

